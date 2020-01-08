UBCO to hold survivors of sexual assault fundraiser

$7,500 goal amount will help provide counseling sevice for those waiting for treatment

The fundraiser will be held next Wednesday (File photo)

University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) will hold a survivors of sexual assault fundraiser on campus next Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The fundraiser will involve a public breakfast by donation and all proceeds will go to the adult trauma counselling program at the Elizabeth Fry Society.

READ MORE: ‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

Last year alone, the society helped provided counselling services to almost 2,900 clients. With waitlists for sexual assault victims in the Okanagan ranging between six months to a year, the $7,500 fundraiser goal amount would aim to provide 100 counselling sessions to survivors still waiting for services.

The fundraiser is part of a bigger series of sexual assault awareness events hosted by UBCO in January.

For more information on the fundraiser, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

