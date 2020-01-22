UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

They might be on the otherside of the world, but they still want to help.

UBCO students came together to raise funds for their friends, family, and others affected by the Taal Volcano that erupted in the Philippines, on Jan. 12.

The eruption has directly affected the province of Batangas, where the volcano is situated, just 50 kilometres south of the national capital Manila. Other affected provinces include Cavite and Laguna. Philippine media show neighbourhoods and towns near the volcano buried in ash and mud. Areas near the volcano, including Manila, experienced ashfall, which is dangerous when inhaled.

On Jan. 21, the UBCO’s Filipino Students Association (FSA) organized the dessert fundraiser. FSA executive member Chelsea Bigsot said the desserts were made by club members, with many being donated by members of Kelowna’s Filipino community.

“We have 18 Filipino desserts… we’re just thrilled with how many desserts we had and how generous people have been because it shows the heart of the Filipino community,” Bigsot said.

Jessica Tipan studies general sciences at the university. She has friends and family from Mataasnakahoy, a town within the 14 kilometre radius of the volcano.

“They’re in the danger zone and they had to evacuate my hometown,” Tipan said.

“This fundraiser means a lot to me because it’ll help not only my family, but my friends and relatives. They need a lot of things, like bottled water, face masks and other necessities.”

She added her friends and family are still in evacuation centres as it’s too dangerous to return for now.

According to reports from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the volcano seems calm but further eruptions may still occur due to continued magma movement. It’s unclear what will happen next or when residents will be able to go back to their homes.

As for Tipan’s friends and family, she said they might have a rough go when they go back to their town.

“Definitely, they’ll have to restart once they go back. Our town received a lot of ashfall, which did a lot of damage everywhere, especially to parts of the town closer to the lake (and the volcano),” she said.

“They don’t have houses to go back to, so they’d really have to restart.”

READ MORE: Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut

READ: Immigration program not taking away North Okanagan jobs

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Foundry Kelowna receives $15,000 to support mental health mobile unit
Next story
Victoria police arrest 12 anti-pipeline protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en

Just Posted

Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

Report found the Okanagan is inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species

Kelowna sea cadets grab medals at local biathlon competition

Three cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps brought home the hardware

From UBCO to Okanagan College, the campus-to-campus race returns

The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4

Foundry Kelowna receives $15,000 to support mental health mobile unit

The funding comes to the Canadian Mental Association from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund

Central Okanagan School Board to vote on approving $275.6 million, 2020 budget

The amended budget is almost $11 million than the original proposed budget

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

LETTER: 5G technology comes with risks

The wireless telecom industry is aggressively working to beam hazardous radiation into our homes

Immigration program not taking away North Okanagan jobs

The pilot is helping employers overcome a skilled labour shortage that can’t be filled solely by residents

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

EDITORIAL: Examining finances

Municipal budget will likely mean higher taxes

Summerland’s proposed budget requires $16,382,355

2020 budget is nearly half a million higher than the 2019 municipal budget of $15,905,410

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Hudson’s Bay spotlights old Vernon store

Old downtown department store remembered fondly

Most Read