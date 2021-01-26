UBCO students asking for support in raising funds for Indian farmers

Protesting farmers and their families gather around a bonfire to mark the harvest festival, which is called Lohri, on a blocked highway in protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Changes in India’s farm laws could potentially open up one of the world’s most populous markets and are being closely watched by Canada’s agricultural and economic sectors, say experts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Altaf Qadri

Students from the University of BC Okanagan are raising funds to support farmers in India.

UBCO’s Bhangra Club and Punjabi Students Association will be selling treat boxes, with all proceeds going to Khalsa Aid.

“Farmers have been peacefully protesting for the last six months regarding three new farming legislations in India,” the groups said in a statement.

“Throughout these past months, they have experienced roadblocks and violence… however, they are continuing to peacefully protest because farming is their livelihood.”

The groups are putting together the treat boxes and are asking members of the community to support them. They are looking for local vendors to collaborate with and donate goods such as gift cards and other treats to be put into the packages and for local businesses to sponsor some of the boxes.

For more information, contact ubcobhangraclub@gmail.com.

