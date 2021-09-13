Friedland’s goal was to raise awareness and money for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide initiative. So far, he has raised more than $27,000, more than double his fundraising goal. (Contributed)

Friedland’s goal was to raise awareness and money for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide initiative. So far, he has raised more than $27,000, more than double his fundraising goal. (Contributed)

UBCO student cycles to Arctic Ocean to fundraise for mental health awareness

Mikey Friedland cycled from the 49th parallel to Tuktoyaktuk by himself

A UBC Okanagan student spent his summer doing something he is passionate about — raising awareness for mental health.

Mikey Friedland cycled from the 49th parallel (the Canada-US border at Osoyoos) to Tuktoyaktuk (the Inuvialuit town on the Arctic Ocean) by himself. His goal was to raise awareness and money for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide initiative. So far, he has raised more than $27,000, more than double his fundraising goal.

Friedland is also an aspiring documentary filmmaker. He left Osoyoos on May 21 with a secondhand touring bike, panniers stuffed full with supplies, his camera and a drone. He also had absolutely no long-distance cycling experience before starting his trek.

“When I started, I took a photo of myself at the Welcome to B.C. sign in Osoyoos. When I saw the same sign from the opposite side, crossing into the Yukon, it was absolutely the coolest thing in my entire life,” said Friedland.

The journey is also a personal one for him. Friedland planned to go on exchange with UBCO’s Go Global program, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He took a year off of school and moved to Revelstoke to spend the winter skiing. In the spring, Friedland experienced loneliness and seasonal depression despite being surrounded by friends. He felt unhappy and lost motivation to do a lot of things.

“Having a goal is very important to me,” he said. “When I’m working toward something, that’s when I’m at my happiest and best. So, I found a goal, riding my bike as far north as I physically can before going back to school.”

“This hasn’t been an easy journey, but it has certainly been an amazing experience,” he added. “Every day I’m in a new area, and every few hours, a new ecosystem.”

Contributions to his campaign can be made here.

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserfundraisingKelownamental healthUBC

Previous story
46 cases of new COVID-19 Mu variant detected in B.C. so far
Next story
Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA to lead Terry Fox run as organizer

Vernon council paid tribute to late councillor Dalvir Nahal at their first meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, since the two-term councillor’s passing. Nahal, 45, died Sunday, Sept. 5, following a 10-year battle with cancer. (File photo)
Byelection planning underway to fill Vernon council seat

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
As vaccine card rolls out, Kelowna’s top cop promises safety for businesses

The campaign is a national non-partisan initiative to end homelessness and make housing safe and affordable in Canada. It is operated by the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, a national advocacy group that aims to end homelessness across the country. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan Journey Home Society endorses “Vote Housing” national campaign