UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

This year marks the 14th Remembrance Day ceremony at the Okanagan campus

UBC’s Okanagan campus hosted the students, teachers, and community members for a Remembrance Day ceremony, on Thursday.

The event marked the 14th year the school is hosting the event.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 and the British Columbia Dragoons attended the ceremony.

According to the university, the ceremony is now a tradition for the school, complete with two minutes of silence, reveille and wreathe laying.

The school’s chief librarian and associate provost Heather Berringer made opening remarks, with prayers by Reverend Dick Fletcher of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Students from Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School were also in attendance, with some reading “In Flanders Fields”. Students from the university also read poetry and led the singing of “O Canada” and “God Save the Queen.”

UBC engineering doctoral student Kris Mackowiak was the event’s piper.

The university hosted a reception for the school and the community after the ceremony.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites
Next story
Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Just Posted

Kelowna tech groups grab spots in top 50 fastest growing Canadian companies

Bananatag and Strawhouse Inc. were named in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50

Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

This year marks the 14th Remembrance Day ceremony at the Okanagan campus

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

Coat drive delivers warmth to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Sutton realtors brave the cold for Warm N’ Fuzzy Collection

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

Hootsuite founder from Okanagan seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Most Read