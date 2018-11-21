UBCO professor Mary Ann Murphy has announced she plans to seek the federal Liberal nomination in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. —Image: contributed

UBCO professor to seek federal Liberal nomination in Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy says voters in the riding are tired of “divisive, partisan criticism.”

UBC Okanagan associate professor Mary Ann Murphy has thrown her hat into the ring for the federal Liberal nomination in Central Okanagan- Similkameen-Nicola.

“I am excited to be in the running for this nomination. I hope to bring a fresh, optimistic, and innovative approach to federal politics for this riding,” said Murphy, who made the announcement Friday morning, the same day the Liberal Party of Canada’s B.C. convention started in Kelowna

“I believe that voters are tired of divisive, partisan criticism, and prefer to see their representatives exchange ideas instead of insults. This riding is ready for progressive change in 2019.”

Murphy has worked in private industry, government and academia with a variety of groups, including children, youth, families, seniors, businesses, not-for-profits and NGOs. She also worked at the United Nations in Vienna.

Murphy spent 10 years working for national consulting firms doing social research, urban and strategic planning and community and new town development. She is currently an associate professor at UBCO with a cross- appointment in aging.

A long-time resident of West Kelowna, Murphy has also volunteer service hours to veterans, families and organizations advocating for the needs of seniors.

She describes herself as steadfast in her dedication to improving the quality of life for all Canadians, with a focus on grassroots advocacy and social change through democratic processes engaging people of all ages.

“I am very passionate about protecting the Okanagan environment as linked to the safety, livelihood and growth of this region,” said Murphy.

“I am excited to bring my background as a policy advocate to the issues that the constituents of all ages in this riding care about – the economy, trade, climate change, seniors’ care, poverty and homelessness, health care and wellness, immigration and refugees, Indigenous relations, and the needs of youth and young families.”

The riding is currently by Conservative Dan Albas.

The next federal election must be called before October 2019.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA
Next story
‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

Just Posted

Mount Boucherie nets bronze medal in volleyball provincials

The grade nine girls battled the provinces’ best with their hard work and friendship

Opening day at Big White

Skiers in the Okanagan rejoice as Big White opens for the season

Rockets defeat Regina on home ice in return from road trip

Nolan Foote and Liam Kindree led the Rockets to a 3-2 victory.

‘Hazardous’ winter storm forecast for Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Kelowna developer named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women

Renee Wasylyk, CEO of Troika Development Corp., named to WXN’s list for second year in a row

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

Otter 6, humans 0: Battle continues to oust koi muncher from Vancouver garden

Two more traps were added in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden, but otter evaded capture and snatched bait

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

Most Read