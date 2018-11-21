UBCO professor to seek federal Liberal nomination in Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy says voters in the riding are tired of “divisive, partisan criticism.”

UBCO professor Mary Ann Murphy has announced she plans to seek the federal Liberal nomination in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. —Image: contributed

UBC Okanagan associate professor Mary Ann Murphy has thrown her hat into the ring for the federal Liberal nomination in Central Okanagan- Similkameen-Nicola.

“I am excited to be in the running for this nomination. I hope to bring a fresh, optimistic, and innovative approach to federal politics for this riding,” said Murphy, who made the announcement Friday morning, the same day the Liberal Party of Canada’s B.C. convention started in Kelowna

“I believe that voters are tired of divisive, partisan criticism, and prefer to see their representatives exchange ideas instead of insults. This riding is ready for progressive change in 2019.”

Murphy has worked in private industry, government and academia with a variety of groups, including children, youth, families, seniors, businesses, not-for-profits and NGOs. She also worked at the United Nations in Vienna.

Murphy spent 10 years working for national consulting firms doing social research, urban and strategic planning and community and new town development. She is currently an associate professor at UBCO with a cross- appointment in aging.

A long-time resident of West Kelowna, Murphy has also volunteer service hours to veterans, families and organizations advocating for the needs of seniors.

She describes herself as steadfast in her dedication to improving the quality of life for all Canadians, with a focus on grassroots advocacy and social change through democratic processes engaging people of all ages.

“I am very passionate about protecting the Okanagan environment as linked to the safety, livelihood and growth of this region,” said Murphy.

“I am excited to bring my background as a policy advocate to the issues that the constituents of all ages in this riding care about – the economy, trade, climate change, seniors’ care, poverty and homelessness, health care and wellness, immigration and refugees, Indigenous relations, and the needs of youth and young families.”

The riding is currently by Conservative Dan Albas.

The next federal election must be called before October 2019.

