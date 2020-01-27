UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs

Cull is a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario

UBCO has announced longtime campus executive Ian Cull as the first senior advisor on Indigenous Affairs for the UBC Okanagan campus.

In September of 2019, UBCO signed a declaration in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and committed to the creation of the new role as well as a number of other actions to advance meaningful support for reconciliation.

“Our campus has the unique distinction of being founded in partnership with local Indigenous peoples—the Syilx Okanagan Nation,” said Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal of UBC Okanagan.

“Ian will play a pivotal role in building consistent, open channels of communication between the university and Indigenous communities.”

Buszard also recognizes that Cull has a long history as a senior executive with the campus and fully expects that he’ll make a an immediate impact.

“Ian has served as associate vice-president, students since UBC Okanagan opened in 2005 and has been instrumental in building outstanding partnerships and programs to support Indigenous culture, history, language, philosophy and knowledge on campus during the past 14 years,” said Buszard.

Cull said he’s looking forward to making a difference and building upon the university’s strong foundation of partnership with the Okanagan Nation, Indigenous communities and the Indigenous student population at UBCO. Cull is also a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve already done but my job now is to make sure our campus meets the obligations and responsibilities we have created for Indigenous communities, students, faculty and staff,” said Cull.

According to UBC Okanagan’s Truth and Reconciliation Declaration, the university’s other commitments include developing an Indigenous culture orientation program for all faculty and staff, supporting the revitalization of Indigenous language fluency, advancing Indigenous teaching and research and expanding health and wellness services to better support Indigenous students.

