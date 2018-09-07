From left to right: Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, Mayor Colin Basran, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, UBCO deputy-vice chancellor Deborah Buszard and UBCO vice president of finance Rob Einarson cut the ribbon to commence John Hindle Drive’s official opening Friday morning. - Carli Berry/Capital News

UBCO engineering student part of John Hindle Drive project

Aliyah Akkurt says it’s cool she got to see every stage of the project

As cars are now flowing seamlessly along John Hindle Drive, one civil engineering student reflects on her contributions to the project.

Aliyah Akkurt, in the final year of her civil engineering at UBCO, gained experience in her degree, working on the John Hindle Drive overpass and the multi-use pathway as part of the project.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s John Hindle Drive to open

“It’s super cool, as I was saying earlier I get to see the entire process from the planning stage to design to actual construction,” she said.

Akkurt also uses the road it to zip to class.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, UBCO vice president of finance Rob Einarson and Mayor Colin Basran gave speeches during the official opening of the road Friday morning followed by a ribbon cutting.

Einarson said getting to school is now safer, faster and more convenient for students.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read