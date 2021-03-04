Third-year UBCO nursing student Thomas Pool works alongside community volunteer and registered nurse Sean Garden, as they check drug samples at Living Positive Resource Centre in downtown Kelowna (UBCO)

UBCO drug checking service now offered across Okanagan

The program is in partnership with Interior Health

UBC Okanagan’s Harm Reduction Team is expanding its drug-checking services to help communities across the region.

The program was first made available in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon in December 2020, with the goal of providing people access to confidential, informative drug-checking.

“Our goal is to provide information about what is in clients’ substances and support informed decision-making,” UBCO health specialist Lauren Airth said.

“This is the same courtesy we extend to people who choose to drink; they always know the percentage of alcohol in their drink, how different drinks will affect them and the recommended limits alongside community support services when they’ve drunk too much.”

Airth added that everyone deserves as much information as possible about their substance of choice.

Over the last few years, Interior Health has also been expanding access to drug-checking services in communities across the region. Services include fentanyl test strips, take-home test kits, benzodiazepine test strips in some community locations, as well as using the Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy machines.

FTIR machines use infrared lights to give information about substances in someone’s drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, heroin or other items like fillers.

For more information on exact locations and times to drop-in and get your substance tested, visit the UBCO Campus Health site.

READ MORE: UBCO program increases drug checking availability in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Drugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap Search and Rescue retrieve couple from Owlhead
Next story
UPDATE: West Kelowna firefighter injured in structure fire released from hospital

Just Posted

An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: More road dust continues air quality advisory in Vernon

The advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet (right) has been named winner of a humanitarian award presented by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Sikh Organization of Canada. (File photo)
Vernon wheelchair curler named humanitarian

Sonja Gaudet wins award from World Sikh Organization of Canada and Latter-day Saints

Third-year UBCO nursing student Thomas Pool works alongside community volunteer and registered nurse Sean Garden, as they check drug samples at Living Positive Resource Centre in downtown Kelowna (UBCO)
UBCO drug checking service now offered across Okanagan

The program is in partnership with Interior Health

Protesters stood outside the Vernon Courts Thursday, March 4, 2021, as a Curtis Wayne Sagmoen matter came before the courts once again. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Sagmoen to make plea in two weeks for cop assault charge

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in Spallumcheen

(Courtesy of West Kelowna Fire Rescue)
UPDATE: West Kelowna firefighter injured in structure fire released from hospital

Crews arrived at the Ponderosa Rd. home to find the rear of the building engulfed in flames

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Mountain caribou from an endangered herd have returned to an area adjacent to the area closed to snowmobiling on Queest Mountain. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Return of caribou herd prompts temporary snowmobiling closure near Sicamous

Lake Play area on Queest Mountain closed for the second time this year

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Teen grabbed while jogging in Kelowna

18-year-old woman pulled free, running home and reporting incident to police

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Most Read