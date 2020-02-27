The cappella group consists of six performers (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

UBCO cappella group Beats set to perform in Lake Country

Group will be performing at Creekside Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Beautiful singing and sounds will soon be heard by many Lake Country residents.

A UBCO cappella group Beats have announced they’ll be performing their “Nostalgia” show at the Lake Country Creekside Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Get ready to be entertained at Creekside Theatre in 2020

The performance will feature a variety popular song covers from artists such as Michael Jackson, Aerosmith and Eurythmics. Attendees will also hear a range of drum and piano sounds created solely from the human voice.

“Starting out as a group of six friends who would get together to make a cappella covers of their favourite songs, the UBCO Beats have been the premier a cappella group of UBCO since 2013” said musical director Cole Blakely.

“They have evolved into an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed celebration of the human voice that incorporates visually stunning choreography and lively theatrics into all of their performances.”

Adding to their impressive resume, the UBCO beats have opened for Swiss Loop Beatboxer Martin Oliver at the Creekside Theatre back in 2018.

For more information on the show, you can visit the Creekside Theatre’s website.

