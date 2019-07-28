U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out against Rep. Elijah Cummings on Twitter, calling Cummings’ seventh district of Baltimore the “worst run” in the country. (AP)

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

The president of a B.C. university has waded into U.S. politics with a tweet defending Baltimore the day after U.S. President Donald Trump called it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

University of B.C. president Santa J. Ono tweeted he was “proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore” after Trump said Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district was the “worst run” across the U.S.

Ono used to live in Baltimore when he was on the faculty of John Hopkins University.

His comments against Cummings, who leads multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, drew swift condemnation from Democrats, including would-be presidential rivals. Statements from a spokesman for the state’s Republican governor and from the lieutenant governor defended Cummings’ district and its people.

Trump called Cummings a “brutal bully” after his public tongue-lashing of top Homeland Security officials over conditions for migrants detained along the southern border.

“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump tweeted. “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Cummings replied directly to Trump on Twitter, saying, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbours. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Passengers flying into Vancouver can expect ‘long wait’ due to nationwide outage: YVR

Just Posted

Man hunt for Port Alberni murderers, Kelowna’s first pot shop, homelessness: weekly roundup

Here are the top stories from last week

RCMP issue plea for information following Kelowna hit-and-run

The victim was a 50-year-old woman

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Search for B.C. fugitives stretches into sixth day as RCMP, army scour northern Manitoba

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

Passengers flying into Vancouver can expect ‘long wait’ due to nationwide outage: YVR

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world

After more than 50 years of feminism there are still places that deny education based on gender

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Reported North Okanagan wildfire hard to find

Calls came in Saturday about a wildfire near Becker Lake in Coldstream, but crews couldn’t find it

Okanagan whisky lottery opens

You can win chance to buy a bottle of two-time world’s best Laird of Fintry single malt whisky

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Most Read