UBC Okanagan to maintain mask mandate

Mask mandate will not be lifted until end of semester

Despite the lifting of provincial mask mandates by Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday morning, UBC Okanagan is standing its ground on the issue.

Both the Kelowna and the Vancouver campuses have announced that they will be maintaining their mask mandates until the end of the 2021/22 winter session, which runs until April 30. This includes everywhere from lobbies, to hallways, stairwells, elevators, classrooms and labs.

The elimination of the Public Health Order, which came down from the Ministry of Health on Mar. 10, indicated that individual organizations still have the opportunity to require masks indoors in their facilities.

Mask mandates in student residences, including those of UBCO, are still bound by a separate order until April 8.

A release from UBC President Santa J. Ono reads that “UBC is well positioned to reintroduce safety measures, should they be required.”

