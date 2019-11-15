UBC Okanagan to host first-ever off-site Kelowna city council meeting

The regularly scheduled council meeting will be on UBCO campus on Nov. 18

Mayor Colin Basran addressed a number of concerned residents in the public gallery during the regular council meeting on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

For the first time ever, Kelowna city council will hold their regular meeting outside of council chambers.

UBC Okanagan will host the off-site city council meeting on Nov. 18 with Mayor Colin Basran and all off Kelowna’s city councillors. The meeting remains open and free to the public.

The council meetings agenda includes information and outcomes from the 55+ BC Games which were hosted in Kelowna over the summer as well as property rezonings, updates on the Okanagan Rail Trail status and adopting the increased fees for aircraft at the Kelowna airport.

The meeting will be held at the University Theatre at 3333 University Way on Monday at 6 p.m.

