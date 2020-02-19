The event will be occurring on Mar. 5 at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna. (Contributed)

UBC Okanagan to host Festival of Ideas with BC’s lieutenant governor

The inaugural event will feature a panel discussion with Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant governor

In celebration of 15 years in the Okanagan, UBC’s Okanagan campus announced today the Festival of Ideas, a year-long lineup of events curated to inspire ideas and strike up a conversation between UBC and the community.

The inaugural event will be a panel discussion with Janet Austin, the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia and three guest speakers on Mar. 5. at the Laurel Packing House in Kelowna.

The panel called ‘Igniting Greater Civic Engagement in Our Community, Our Province,’ will explore what individuals, institutions and organizations can do to enhance reconciliation, democracy, and equity and inclusion.

“Engaging with our community is an intrinsic element of UBC Okanagan and it permeates everything we do,” said Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice-president academic, at UBC Okanagan.

“I am delighted that our Festival of Ideas will continue to cultivate this partnership by showcasing many of the incredible events that are integral touchpoints between community and campus.”

READ MORE: Largest aircraft to operate at YLW begins service to Toronto this summer

She said welcoming BC’s Lieutenant Governor to the Okanagan is a particular honour.

“Her Honour Janet Austin’s priorities of equity, diversity and inclusion; democracy and civic engagement; and reconciliation are incredibly important and complement UBC Okanagan’s own values and expertise so perfectly,” said Mukherjee Reed.

“This is going to be a fantastic discussion and one that I hope sparks a wider conversation.”

The Festival of Ideas will run through the summer and until the end of the year, with over 30 public events—most of which are free.

“We’re excited to be sharing and celebrating this milestone with our community,” she said. “Over the coming months, we hope to highlight the kind of bold thinking and exciting ideas that make our campus and the Okanagan so unique.”

To see the spring line up or to register for the panel discussion, visit ok.ubc.ca/festival-of-ideas

READ MORE: B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan Regional District proposes annual hospital tax hike
Next story
VIDEO: Man charged after allegedly wielding two meat cleavers in Lower Mainland Walmart

Just Posted

Interior Health seeks up to $20 million for new MRI equipment at Kelowna General Hospital

The funding would go towards new MRI system and machine

UBC Okanagan to host Festival of Ideas with BC’s lieutenant governor

The inaugural event will feature a panel discussion with Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant governor

AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet Softy a five-year-old Himalayan cat available for adoption

Largest aircraft to operate at YLW begins service to Toronto this summer

The Boeing 767-300ER will increase seat availability for flights to Toronto by 40 per cent

B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Chamber says Budget 2020 lacks a clearly defined competitiveness strategy

Kelowna divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

The athletes have been training four days a week

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett says they can be in Smithers Thursday

Guidelines regulate Summerland cannabis stores

The municipality’s policy, 300.6 establishes the 50-metre buffer zone around schools and parks

Penticton MLA urges government to address fatal stretch of Hwy 97

“People are being injured and lives are being lost on this stretch of highway.” - MLA Dan Ashton

Shuswap woman creates stress-reducing cuffs for Alzheimer’s patients

Personal connection to disease adds meaning to endeavour

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Alleged Okanagan animal abusers still awaiting trial date

Trial date expected to be set within the next three weeks

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

HERGOTT: Driving while intoxicated

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read