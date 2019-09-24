UBC Okanagan to host events discussing homelessness and housing in Kelowna

The three sessions will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at various locations across Kelowna. (File)

UBC Okanagan is hosting a series of three events focusing on housing and homelessness in the Okanagan and beyond.

The three sessions will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at various locations across Kelowna.

The events will feature housing experts from Toronto, Vancouver and Kelowna, who will discuss everything from homelessness and high housing costs to sustainability.

“Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home,” said Alison Conway, a professor in UBC Okanagan’s department of community, culture and global studies.

“As Okanagan residents, we’ve heard a lot about the issues associated with housing in our community lately, and I think it’s time we get together and identify why this is happening and find potential solutions.”

According to census data from Statistics Canada, in Kelowna, there are around 3,000 people considered at high risk of homelessness — with another 1,900 identifying as transitionally, episodically or chronically homeless.

Kelowna was also recently ranked the eighth-most expensive rental market in Canada, with the median price of a one-bedroom unit sitting at $1,280 and two-bedroom at $1,730, according to the latest Canadian National Rent Report.

All events are free and open to the public but registration is required. You can confirm your attendance at politicsofhousing.eventbrite.com.

