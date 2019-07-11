Two UBC Okanagan students were awarded summer art residencies at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre. Photo: UBC Okanagan

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

A new partnership between UBC Okanagan and the Caetani Cultural Centre is kicking off two students’ artistic careers.

Vernon’s Caetani House is a historic home that offers artists’ residencies as a part of their mandate. Art students’ Carmen Winther and Mirjana Borovickic were nominated by UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS).

The residencies help remove financial barriers that artists face working towards full-time careers.

“The Caetani Cultural Centre is a long-established community arts organization with a stellar reputation for hosting prominent artists and creative writers,” said Bryce Traister, dean of FCCS.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan-led research breaks barriers for people living with SCI

READ MORE: Kelowna couple hospitalized during RV road trip in U.S.

During the residency, Winther and Borovickic will also be required to offer presentations about their work and art practice for the local Okanagan community as well as participate in the studio and show their final projects.

“These two students have demonstrated potential and developed professional quality work over the years working towards their degree, and show commitment to their art practice,” said Myron Campbell, coordinator of UBCO’s fourth-year Fine Arts programming.

“Community outreach is part of the work they do, so it is fitting to have them be part of this program.”

READ MORE: Chachi’s Sandwiches coming to Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna

Each student’s residency will last one month of the summer.

More information on when to see the artists’ work can be found at ok.ubc.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna couple hospitalized during RV road trip in U.S.
Next story
12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Just Posted

Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month

Starbuds to open in July after getting provincial go-ahead

Bear spotted on Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna

A black bear sighting was reported by multiple hikers Thursday

West Kelowna Warriors lead way at Westside Daze Parade

The Warriors will be collecting for the food bank and handing out free game tickets for donators

OGO e-scooters zooming into Kelowna streets

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Okanagan

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Workshop helps Okanagan caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

Most Read