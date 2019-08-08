The event is set for Saturday, Aug 17, at 9 a.m at UBC’s Okanagan campus. (UBCO)

UBC Okanagan professors explain the science of wine

The talk is being hosted in conjunction with this year’s B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration

Have you ever been curious as to how wine and its production actually work?

UBC Okanagan researchers are taking the opportunity to explain what’s going on in their research labs, in a series of talks hosted in conjunction with this year’s B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration.

Chemistry professors Susan Murch and Wesley Zandberg along with biology professor Daniel Durall will provide an overview of their current research projects including the yeast associated with pinot noir grapes, the chemistry and terroir of Okanagan wines, and ways to predict smoke taint on grapes and prevent it before fermentation.

“UBC’s Okanagan campus is committed to research and education that supports development of the BC wine territory. We are delighted the organizers have chosen to host the BC Pinot Noir Celebration at our campus,” said Gino DiLabio, dean pro tem with the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences.

“To complement the celebration, we are also very pleased to offer the public session explaining how science research at the university is benefiting the wine industry’s development.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire expected to grow

READ MORE: Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields in Kelowna still available

After UBC’s science of wine talks, the BC Pinot Noir Celebration will host educational sessions focusing on the pinot noir varietal.

The celebration also offers a wine tasting, dinner, dance and address from keynote speaker Madeline Puckette, author of Wine Folly: The Essential Guide to Wine.

The free UBC educational session and the educational sessions provided by the BC Pinot Noir Committee at a small fee, provide an opportunity for participants to learn more about pinot noir and other types of wine in a unique format, says Jak Meyer, BC Pinot Noir Committee co-chair.

“We just feel it is something more to offer than the usual tasting and it gives us an opportunity to let people know why we are so passionate about this particular varietal,” says Meyer.

To register for the session, or to find out more about the B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration, visit bcpinotnoir.ca.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide
Next story
Defence argues addiction and mental health were factors in South Okanagan woman’s bizarre behaviour

Just Posted

Sex offender sentenced to 4.5 years

Offences occurred in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

“More can be done”: Investments needed to surpress gang violence in Okanagan

Minister of Organized Crime Bill Blair discusses community empowerment after Kelowna visit

Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields in Kelowna still available

Canada’s largest feast returns to the Okanagan for the 11th year in a row

BC Wildfire Service urges public to be more careful with fire use

32 abandoned campfires found over the B.C. Day long weekend

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Defence argues addiction and mental health were factors in South Okanagan woman’s bizarre behaviour

Crown seeks 4 to 6 years for break and enter charge

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘Tis the summer of the earwig, say some Salmon Arm residents

Your ears are safe, but the six-legged critters do like dark, moist places with food nearby

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

Eagle Bluff wildfire expected to grow

BC Wildfire says more ground crew and equipment is on the way

Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Firefighters are using small-scale hand ignitions on the blaze, which is currently moving downhill

Most Read