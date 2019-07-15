UBC Okanagan presents night of music under the stars

Opera Kelowna to perform 5th annual free show in university courtyard

Opera Under the Stars returns to UBC Okanagan at the end of the month to fill the courtyard with the sounds of music from some of the industry’s best.

The evening show will see performances by singers from around the world who are visiting Kelowna studying with Opera Kelowna’s summer intensive program. Soloists such as Opera Kelowna favourites heldentenor Steeve Michaud, baritone Aaron Durand, soprano Marie-Josée Lord and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Tritchew will take the stage.

The fifth-annual event is a free show that brings Opera out of the theatre into a more accessible, informal space.

Locals and summer visitors can bring their picnic blankets and chairs and settle into the courtyard for an evening of free entertainment.

That’s right. It’s free. But pre-registration is required. Parking is free for the event as well.

The show begins at 8 p.m. on July 31, and doors open to the public one hour earlier.

Opera Kelowna’s main-stage event is slated for August 2 at Mission Hill Family Estate and tickets for that are still available at operakelowna.com.

