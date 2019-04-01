An image of Franz Ferdinand visiting the Okanagan in 1893 photo: contributed

UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Ferdinand visited the Okanagan in 1893

Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, began a round-the-world journey in 1892. After extended visits in India, Australia, and Japan, he arrived in Vancouver in September 1893.

From there he journeyed to the Okanagan where he spent a week hunting near Penticton; he also briefly visited Kelowna. Ferdinand would later become a key figure in history as his assassination in 1914 sparked the beginning of the First World War.

READ MORE: Kelowna History: Murder on the S.S. Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna’s history in snapshots

The community is invited to join UBC Okanagan professor Emeritus Maury Williams for a historical presentation on April 3. Williams will use photographs from Ferdinand’s 1893 visit to share the story of his journey.

This talk is organized by UBC Okanagan’s history and sociology department, in partnership with the Okanagan Regional Library. It will focus on Ferdinand analysis and impressions of life in the Okanagan.

The presentation is free and will take place April 3 at 6:45 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library on Ellis Street registration is required, at franzferdinandokanagan.eventbrite.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Commander in Cheat? Book recounts golf misdeeds by Trump
Next story
Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

Just Posted

Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

Rediscover Rutland: There’s never a dull moment in the neighbourhood

Laurel D’Andrea, with URBA, is sharing a few upcoming events

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Ferdinand visited the Okanagan in 1893

Video: Rare white lion cubs born near China

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Penticton Indian Band fire department were busy overnight with multiple grassfires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

First day of trial for former Surrey pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

Most Read