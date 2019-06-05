UBC Okanagan medical science student graduates with $10,000 award

Microbiology student wins prestigious Pushor Mitchell prize

One student walked away with more than her degree in microbiology this week, Celine Edwards was also the awarded the top prize for any Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences student, and $10,000.

The Pushor Mitchell LLP Gold Medal Leadership Prize, now in its tenth year, recognizes a top graduating student who not only excelled academically but has shown leadership while earning their degree.

Hailing from the rural community of Falkland, B.C., Edwards moved to Kelowna to attend UBCO with the goal to improve health-care delivery for places like her home town.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan student earns MD and PhD at the same time

“Being selected as the recipient of this prestigious award not only means a lot to me and my family but also my community,” Edwards said. “I’ll be using the award to finance my studies in medicine, enabling my dream of improving the healthcare and quality of life of people living in rural communities.”

Edwards, a recipient of many undergraduate awards for academics and contributions, gave back to the campus through her work as a teaching assistant, a supplemental learning leader and conducting research on Alzheimer’s disease and lung cancer.

“I had the pleasure of teaching Celine in two very challenging courses and in both her level of achievement was exceptional,” UBCO biology instructor Janet Kluftinger said. “Despite a rigorous academic commitment, Celine also managed to find time to pursue valuable volunteer and research opportunities. These experiences seem to have solidified her aspiration to pursue a career in medicine.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan study shows ecstasy could treat PTSD

Edwards redirected her attention from neuroscience to cancer last spring after joining the Early Detection Research Team at the BC Cancer Agency. She said she plans to continue her research throughout the summer before moving to Vancouver for her first semester at UBC Medical School.

Managing partner at Pushor Mitchell LLP, Andrew Brunton, said the firm is proud to acknowledge the hard work of the UBCO student.

“We are happy to support Celine in her further studies and development as a community leader,” Brunton said. “We hope she continues to chase her dream of improving healthcare in rural communities.”

“We are proud to be a supporter of UBC Okanagan and to be able to add Celine to the distinguished list of Pushor Mitchell LLP Gold Medal Leadership Prize winners.”

Previous story
Kelowna woman recovering after being backed into by minivan
Next story
Three men are safe after a kayak flips

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read