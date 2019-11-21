Ariel Smith, a second-year medical student, recently launched Okanagan Naloxone Training and provides free workshops on how to deal with an opioid overdose. (UBC Okanagan)

UBC Okanagan hosts free nalaxone, overdose prevention program

The training and education workshop will be Nov. 25 at UBCO

During the height of the 2016 public health emergency in B.C., an Okanagan student joined the fight against the overdose epidemic.

Ariel Smith volunteered with the Helping Out People Exploited (HOPE) Outreach naloxone training team and supported homeless and exploited women in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan during the 2016 crisis.

Now a second-year medical student at UBCO, Smith is bringing the naloxone training necessary to save lives during an overdose to a free, hands-on clinic in the Okanagan.

“Through conversations with family and friends, I recognized a huge knowledge gap still existed in our community,” said Smith.

“Especially, considering the majority of opioid overdose deaths in BC happen to people living inside a private residence.”

READ MORE: Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

READ MORE: New partnership lets Kelowna family save on medical transportation costs

For a year and a half working with HOPE Outreach, Smith visited homeless shelters and various Okanagan downtown locations. There, using naloxone kits, she trained some of the most vulnerable populations how to prevent opioid overdoses and save lives. Naloxone, if used promptly, can reverse the effects of an overdose from narcotics such as fentanyl or OxyContin.

Smith’s recently launched Okanagan Naloxone Training will be part of UBCO’s Faculty of Medicine’s flexible and enhanced learning courses.

The training will be provided along side HOPE Outreach for free naloxone sessions for residents, businesses and volunteer organizations in the Okanagan.

“There is still a large stigma associated with opioids and naloxone training,” said Smith.

“In our workshops, we create a safe learning environment for people to ask questions, learn to recognize the signs of an overdose and practice with real equipment.”

READ MORE: Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Participants receive training, certificate of completion and a free naloxone kit.

The overdose prevention clinic will take place Nov. 25 at UBCO at 6 p.m. More information here.

Register for the program at hello@oknaloxone.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles
Next story
Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Just Posted

Child with autism along with service dog to graduate as autism service dog team in Kelowna

The graduation ceremony will take place at the Orchard Mall in Kelowna on Thursday

Preparatory school fundraising for new athletics and wellness centre in Kelowna

Aberdeen Hall is a university preparatory school offering classes from Preschool through Grade 12

Kelowna Rockets stay hot with 4-1 victory over Victoria

Kelowna picks up second win in a row in dominate Wednesday night performance

UBC Okanagan hosts free nalaxone, overdose prevention program

The training and education workshop will be Nov. 25 at UBCO

Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

The program will cease operations on Dec. 20

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

Historical Society branch works to preserve Summerland history

Names proposed for roundabouts to honour local heritage

NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates Christmas dinner matchup

This Christmas will be sixth annual community event

Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles

Sections of the KRV trail through Princeton will be opened next year… Continue reading

Beat the winter blahs with Ancora harmonies

Wintersongs Friday, Nov. 22 in Vernon and Saturday, Nov. 23 in Salmon Arm

New CP Rail tracks needed before building Salmon Arm underpass

‘Pretty big area’ of downtown to be affected by construction

Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

Initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels

Most Read