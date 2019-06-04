Graduates celebrate at the 2018 convocation ceremony. Photo: UBC Okanagan

UBC Okanagan celebrates 2019 convocation

Graduates, top students and honorary degree recipients recognized at graduation ceremonies

UBC Okanagan graduates are set to celebrate the end of their academic journey at convocation this weekend.

More than 1,725 students will cross the stage for their undergraduate degrees, while 215 students will receive their master’s degree and 40 will be awarded their doctorates.

“This year’s UBC Okanagan graduating class goes out into a world where sweeping changes are happening,” says Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal.

“From geopolitics and the environment to the nature of work itself, rapid and radical change is all around us. As UBC graduates, we know our students have the intellectual tools to thrive in the face of change.”

Three honorary degrees will be awarded at convocation as well, recognizing the theme of innovation, excellence and making a difference at UBC Okanagan.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan mental health clinic to remain open

READ MORE: Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival fills void in Kelowna’s summer celebrations

Lewis Kay, Dr. William Carpentier and Beckie Scott will be awarded honorary degrees and join UBC Okanagan’s 2019 graduating class.

Kay will receive a doctor of science. He is professor of molecular genetics, biochemistry and chemistry at the University of Toronto and a senior scientist at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

Dr. Carpentier well be awarded a doctor of science. An alumnus of UBC Faculty of Medicine, he was the flight surgeon for NASA’s Apollo 11 crew.

Olympic gold medalist Scott will be presented with a doctor of laws honorary degree. The 11-year member of Canada’s cross-country ski team and three-time Olympian is recognized for advocacy for drug-free sport. She currently serves as char of the World Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Committee.

READ MORE: Kelowna-born director Courtney Paige wraps film after 4-week shoot

Ryan Hoiland, Gabriel Dix, Victoria Scotney, Tyler Tronnes, Ethan McKoen, Evan Berg, Janelle Smuin, Zachary Bingley, Elyse Acheson and Alexander Garner will be recognized as the 2019 heads of class.

The convocation celebrations begin June 6.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada
Next story
B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Just Posted

A Kelowna man lied to RCMP for three years about his part in a 2014 killing

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with the second degree-murder of Christopher Ausman

Dr. Oz saves homeless man’s cat

Casador was injured and with no money for a vet, the cat’s owner wasn’t sure where to turn

UBC Okanagan student earns MD and PhD at the same time

Alexander (Sandy) Wright is the first UBCO student to graduate from MD/PhD program

Brush fire behind Capital News Centre doused by employees

Centre staff heard the fire crackling and put it out with 3 1/2 extinguishers

Health and Wellness Community Fair comes to Lake Country

The fair takes places June 9 at Beasley Park

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video: Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing multiple assault charges

Most Read