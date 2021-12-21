UBC Okanagan bus routes reduced over Christmas, increase in 2022

Over the holidays, there will be reduced service on route 90 UBCO/Vernon. This is due to lower ridership demand during this time of year.

Regular service resumes Jan. 2, 2022, with the introduction of Sunday service.

The reduced service applies to weekday runs from Dec. 20-31.

During this period, route 90 will run four trips every weekday, with no service on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Regular service resumes January 2, 2022 and includes the introduction of Sunday service.

There will be three Sunday trips from UBC Okanagan to downtown Vernon, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with stops at the Kelowna Airport, Winfield, Oyama and Okanagan College.

For more information, including routes, schedules and fares, visit bctransit.com/vernon.

READ MORE: Kelowna buses facing service issues due to lack of drivers

READ MORE: City of Kelowna eyes new transit facility near UBC Okanagan

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transit