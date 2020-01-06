Dr. Nadine Caron. (UBC)

UBC names Prince George oncologist to lead role on Indigenous cancer, wellness

Dr. Nadine Caron will focus on the needs of Indigenous cancer survivors and their families

The University of B.C. named their first First Nations Health Authority Chair in cancer and wellness on Monday, the university said in press release.

Dr. Nadine Caron will focus on the needs of Indigenous cancer survivors and their families, as well on how Indigenous people face cancer.

Caron, who became the country’s first female First Nations general surgeon, will serve as chair for five years. The position is jointly funded by a $3 million commitment from the health authority and UBC.

The position came about because “we are seeing poorer outcomes for Indigenous peoples with some cancers,” said First Nations Health Authority acting CEO Richard Jock.

The university said not only are First Nations people less likely to survive cancer, they are more likely to get some types, such as colorectal and cervical cancer.

Dr. Dermot Kelleher, dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine and vice president, health, said the Caron’s role will be to integrate First Nations knowledge into modern-day health care.

“The centuries-old knowledge of the importance of wellness, integral to Indigenous traditional learnings, is now a critical principle informing twenty-first century health care,” Kelleher said.

Caron currently works out of Prince George as an oncologist for people living in rural areas.

ALSO READ: Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday
Next story
Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Just Posted

Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

The resort got 27 cm of snow in the past 24 hours and it’s still falling

Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Environment Canada says another 20 cm could fall in Kelowna and Vernon overnight

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

UPDATE: Man dies in Highway 1 crash, road reopens

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

Morning Start: The famous “Green Eggs and Ham” originated from a bet…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador

Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike

Canada Revenue Agency’s tax call centres get a D on business group’s report card

Nearly half the 200 test calls couldn’t be completed

Convicted Keremeos murderer granted continuation of day parole

From 1995-2018, Robert Nicholson served a life sentence for the murder of two men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

Most Read