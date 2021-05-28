The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus.

The university says in a news release that the clinic uses the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit and it will be studying the viability of self-administered tests.

It says participants can take their own swab from the front of the nose, but a nurse will take also a sample from the upper part of the throat, as is currently done, to make sure the new test is accurate.

Appointments take about 30 minutes and results are ready in about 15.

The university says participants must be asymptomatic and over the age of 16, and while those vaccinated can get tested, they can’t take part in the research aspect of the clinic.

The rapid antigen test kit is currently under review by Health Canada.

“If this self-swab proves to be effective, it has the potential to be used in a number of settings and by the public across the country,” says lead researcher Sabrina Wong.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusUBC

Previous story
Vernon boat launch remains closed for summer
Next story
May snowfall keeps Vernon resort on its toes

Just Posted

The City of Vernon is looking for feedback on its designs for a new park in the place of the old Civic Centre. (City of Vernon)
Have your say on new Vernon park

Survey extended for City Centre Park design concepts

Snow blankets SilverStar Mountain Resort the morning of Friday, May 29, 2021. (SilverStar webcam photo)
May snowfall keeps Vernon resort on its toes

SilverStar Mountain Resort received a substantial dump Friday, May 28, 2021

One of the mama cats and her babies. (Contributed)
Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community

There is a serious overpopulation of cats in the hamlet of Dixonville

Sophia and Natalie DeMarco weeding at Hope Lutheran Church’s Hope Garden, which grows food for local food banks. (File photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: combatting weeds

Preventative and early intervention best way to stay ahead of weeds

Crows.
Taylor: When the crows went dancing

When the west wind blows across the lake, it has to rise… Continue reading

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

A quick summary of what made the headlines from May 23 to 28

Duckie Lucky Preschool is one of the few child care locations available in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips ��� Keremeos Review)
Similkameen community faces losing its only child care program

OneSky’s childcare program in Keremeos is currently set to close unless they can find someone to run it

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerland council has held virtual meetings. When the pandemic restrictions are lifted, elements of the online meetings are expected to continue. (YouTube photo)
Summerland council to continue livestreaming of council meetings after pandemic

Hybrid meetings expected rather than return to pre-pandemic council meeting structure

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

Most Read