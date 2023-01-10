U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Canada in March, White House says

Exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first official visit to Canada in March, the White House has confirmed.

The announcement comes after Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down this morning for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the “Three Amigos” summit in Mexico City.

Canada is normally one of the first foreign trips for a new president but Biden’s visit has been delayed, in part due to COVID-19.

The White House says he and Trudeau talked about a range of issues, from trade and the security situation in Haiti to critical mineral supply chains and green energy.

They also discussed the trusted-traveller program known as Nexus, which has been partially shut down since the start of the pandemic due to a dispute with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the legal protections they have at centres in Canada.

The exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced.

RELATED: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Federal PoliticsJoe BidenUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Final phase of Kelowna’s Kettle Valley Development ready to move forward
Next story
Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

Just Posted

The master plan for Glenmore Recreation Park was prepared in 2016 with Phases 1 through 3 built from 2017 through 2021. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Feedback needed for Kelowna’s Glenmore Recreation Park concept plan

An application for 99-unit single-family, duplex, and townhome development has been submitted to the city. (City of Kelowna)
Final phase of Kelowna’s Kettle Valley Development ready to move forward

Kelowna RCMP Const. Brad Smith has again been recognized for his work by the BC Association of Chiefs of Police. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna’s tenacious traffic cop takes provincial award

The Kelowna Rockets traded Nolan Flamand (pictured) to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday morning ahead of the WHL trade deadline (@reganrant/Twitter)
Another trade ahead of the deadline: Kelowna Rockets trade Flamand to Brandon