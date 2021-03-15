A photograph of Sarah Everard amoungst floral tributes and candles placed at the bandstand on Clapham Common, London, Monday March 15, 2021. On Saturday hundreds of people disregarded a judge’s ruling and police requests by gathering at Clapham Common in honor of Sarah Everard. Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend’s apartment and was found dead a week later. The slaying sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a Metropolitan Police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A photograph of Sarah Everard amoungst floral tributes and candles placed at the bandstand on Clapham Common, London, Monday March 15, 2021. On Saturday hundreds of people disregarded a judge’s ruling and police requests by gathering at Clapham Common in honor of Sarah Everard. Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend’s apartment and was found dead a week later. The slaying sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a Metropolitan Police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

U.K. police response to Sarah Everard vigil stokes outrage ahead of crime bill

Legislation has also been criticized because it expands ability to prevent noisy and disruptive protests

The British government is under pressure to do more to protect women and ensure the right to protest as Parliament prepares to debate a sweeping crime bill amid anger over the way police broke up a vigil for a young murder victim abducted on the streets of London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called a meeting of his Crime and Justice Taskforce, including government ministers, senior police officers and prosecutors, to discuss the issue of women’s safety. Among the items on the agenda is a recent decline in successful prosecutions for rape and sexual assault.

But the opposition Labour Party called on the government to stop talking, toughen penalties for rapists and take action against street harassment and stalking. The party has directed its lawmakers to vote against the crime bill, noting that women aren’t mentioned once in its 296 pages.

“This is a missed opportunity to tackle violence against women and girls that has become endemic in the U.K.,” David Lammy, Labour’s spokesman on justice, said in a statement.

The legislation has also been criticized because it expands the power of authorities to prevent noisy and disruptive protests.

The murder of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, has galvanized women to speak out about the barrage of verbal harassment and physical threats they face every day on the streets of Britain, saying they shouldn’t have to live in fear.

Everard disappeared March 3 in south London as she walked home from a friend’s house. Her body was found a week later about 85 miles (140 kilometres) to the east near the English Channel. A serving police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Hundreds of women gathered Saturday night on Clapham Common, a park near the place Everard was last seen alive, for a vigil in her honour.

Police broke up the event and arrested four women, saying the gathering was endangering public health. London’s Metropolitan Police Service had refused to give permission for the vigil in advance because authorities said it violated restrictions on large gatherings imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

The front pages of Britain’s Sunday newspapers were filled with pictures of women clashing with police on the common. Many featured photos of Patsy Stevenson, 28, being wrestled to the ground and handcuffed by officers.

“The fact that the police turned up was just disgraceful, because before then it was a peaceful protest,” Stevenson told the Times of London.

READ MORE: Case of U.K. woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

United Kingdom

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rogers Communications signs deal to buy Shaw Communications in deal valued at $26B
Next story
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Just Posted

Anastacia Chirkoff, left, and her sister Zania are in need of a new wheelchair-accessible van. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the Okanagan family. (GoFundMe)
Donations roll in for Okanagan family’s new wheelchair van

GoFundMe started for Ana and Zaria, two girls diagnosed with pontocerebellar hypoplasia type 2

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped Castlegar dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

A close-up of the Rockets’ new third jersey. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets ready to bust out redesigned third-jersey

The Rockets will be back in black for the 2021 season

Someone stole the defibrillator, a piece of life-saving equipment, from outside the Oyama General Store in Lake Country Saturday, March 13. (Facebook photo)
Medical device swiped from Oyama store for 2nd time

Emergency defibrillator stolen from General Store on weekend

Gardening columnist looks at planting according to the lunar calendar. (Simone Studer photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: Growing by moonlight

With the time change, it is nice to have longer days to… Continue reading

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council rejects seniors housing expansion

Proposal called for four-storey, 17-unit building at La Vista

Police have cordoned off the parking lot at Sun-Rype in Kelowna . (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating body found at Sun-Rype

The body was found at the facility’s parking lot on Monday morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

More than 40 people with signs demonstrated their support outside Pathways Addictions Resource Centre on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Protesters gather as Interior Health prepares to pull addiction resource funding

More than 40 gather with signs, saying the potential closure will be catastrophic for community

One of Penticton's favourite sculptures Dawn has been taken down after being vandalized with paint last month. (Idris Hudson)
PHOTO TRIBUTE: Penticton’s sun goddess is no more

After being vandalized, the PRH art committee is replacing her with four new sculptures

Most Read