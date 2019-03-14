U.K. lawmakers reject having new Brexit referendum

House of Commons also voted to postpone departure from EU for at least three months

Anti-Brexit supporters hold an EU and British union flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Britain’s Parliament has voted against holding a new Brexit referendum, at least for now.

Lawmakers defeated by a decisive 334-85 vote a motion that called for another public vote on whether to stay in the European Union or leave.

READ MORE: UK leader unveils Brexit Plan B, looks a lot like Plan A

Campaigners for a new referendum are divided over whether the time is right to push for a second Brexit vote. This vote on Thursday doesn’t prevent lawmakers from trying again later to win Parliament’s support for a second Brexit referendum.

The House of Commons also voted 412-202 in favour of seeking to postpone the U.K.’s departure for at least three months – just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.

The motion commits Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government to seek an extension until June 30 if Parliament approves a U.K.-EU withdrawal deal next week.

British lawmakers have already rejected May’s EU divorce deal twice and if it fails a third time, the government says the U.K. is looking at a much longer delay to Brexit.

Any extension to Brexit has to be approved by all 27 remaining EU countries.

Britain voted by 52 to 48 per cent in 2016 to leave the EU.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Opponents want federal government to shut down roe herring fishery

Just Posted

$595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

Boil water notice for West Kelowna Estates

The notice came from West Kelowna Thursday

Kelowna airport’s top 5 get-away destinations

Also, where are the top visitors to Kelowna travelling from?

Rockets grab crucial point in overtime loss to Spokane

Only two games remain, and the Rockets are only one point ahead of Kamloops in playoff race

Lake Country subdivision proposed next to wildlife corridor

A new development permit is being proposed to council along Tyndall Road

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Photos: Spirit North program celebrates at Okanagan nordic centre

The second Spirit North Indigenous youth cross country ski season ended this week

VIDEO: Did you notice Facebook was down?

People react to how facebook affected their day, after it crashed for approximately 14 hours

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

A look at the Shuswap’s $4,800 pie on Pi Day

Presenting Ken and Debbie Nielsen’s award-winning ginger-pear pie

Judge said South Okanagan man’s moves were ‘straight out of sexual predator’s playbook’

Guilty verdict for Penticton man who exposed genitals to youth

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Most Read