Two youths arrested by Sicamous RCMP after woman allegedly shot with pellet gun

The Sicamous RCMP arrested two teenagers after a woman reported being shot in the head with a pellet gun.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, shortly after noon, Sicamous RCMP were notified that a 32-year-old woman had been hit in the back of the head with a pellet as she was shovelling snow at her Hillier Road home.
The victim told police she witnessed two youth going into a nearby home after she’d been hit by the pellet.
Police arrested two youth, ages 14 and 15, and are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and mischief. Both youth are Sicamous residents. Police also located and seized a pellet rifle.
It is believed a pellet also broke a window of a vehicle parked near where the victim was shovelling.
The youth were released to their guardians on a promise to appear for a Feb. 4, 2020 court date. Sgt. Murray McNeil said the charges haven’t been formally submitted to Crown counsel yet, but they will be in the near future.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
