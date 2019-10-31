Two years after pregnant Kelowna woman found murdered police probe at standstill

Russia Nicholson was 23-years-old when she died.

Two years later and police are still tight lipped about the murder of a pregnant Kelowna woman.

RCMP are confirmed the investigation into Russia Nicholson’s death remains open and police are following any leads they receive.

However, there has been little information released since Nicholson died back in October, 2017.

The 23-year-old was five months pregnant when she was killed. She was found near Cooper Road, in plain view, just feet from the sidewalk. Her death was deemed suspicious.

In the immediate aftermath of the discovery of her body, Mounties asked for information that would allow them to patch together a picture of her final days.

At the time friends told media that Nicholson had a history with drugs, but she’d been sober for the better part of a year.

