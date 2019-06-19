Two West Kelowna residents were arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Wetaskiwin man charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. (File photo by ADVOCATE STAFF)

Two people were arrested in West Kelowna Tuesday evening after the RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chieftain Road home.

The warrant was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of drug trafficking.

A 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were taken into custody without incident.

During the search, police seized more than $2,000 in cash, along with undisclosed amounts of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, GHB (Gamma-hydroxybuturate) and cocaine. Other items consistent with trafficking illicit drugs were also seized inside the residence, said police.

Both men, West Kelowna residents, face potential drug-related charges and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

