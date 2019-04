One vehicle is on its roof after it rolled off the highway

A car ended up on its roof this afternoon after another vehicle cut in front of it along Highway 97.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m, in the southbound lane near Edwards Road. Emergency crews report a police investigation is ongoing and no serious injuries have been reported from the driver of the affected vehicle.

The other vehicle did not remain at the scene.

