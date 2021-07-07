Two vehicles crash into Indian restaurant at Vernon’s 43rd Avenue

(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Traffic is blocked on 43rd Avenue, down to a single lane in both directions, after two vehicles collided into Shahi Pakwan Indian Restaurant at 29th Street and 43rd Ave. in Vernon Wednesday (July 7) evening.

Initial reports of the collision came in at about 5 p.m.

RCMP and fire crews are currently on scene clearing the collision. No serious injuries have been reported.

One black pick-up truck crashed directly into the restaurant, damaging the exterior. A red mini-van collided slightly with the restaurant and hit a street pole.

Despite the collision the restaurant still appears open for business.

“They are still cooking in there,” one Vernon firefighter said.

READ MORE: Suspected foul play in Vernon man’s disappearance


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collision

Previous story
Anti-vax B.C. doctor sues College of Physicians and Surgeons over free speech
Next story
UPDATE: Evacuation order for 96 properties as wildfire burns off Highway 5A near Kamloops

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers athletic therapist Ty Robinson (right) is joining the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers trainer trades hockey for pro football

logo
Evacuation order issued for Napier Lake area due to nearby wildfire

Bird Canada has ceased its Kelowna operations. (Contributed)
Shared e-scooter fleet in Kelowna down 70% as Bird flies coop

(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Two vehicles crash into Indian restaurant at Vernon’s 43rd Avenue