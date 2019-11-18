Two-vehicle Okanagan crash ‘looks worse than it is’

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision within the City of Vernon late Monday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 2800 block of 45th Street shortly before 5 p.m.
A Morning Star reporter on the scene said the motor-vehicle incident “looks worse than it is,” and that everyone involved is OK.
There are no road closures in effect.
As of this writing, police and a tow truck were still on-scene.
