Image: Mackenzie Britton

Update: Two-vehicle crash triggers rollover in Rutland

A SUV landed on its roof after a driver reportedly ran a red light.

Update: 3:15 p.m.

RCMP confirm that emergency personnel were called to Rutland Road and McCurdy Road at 1:47 p.m. Dec. 11 for a rollover collision in the intersection.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says residents inside nearby homes heard the loud crash and rushed outside to investigate.

“A silver Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Rutland Road when it collided in the intersection with a blue Honda CRV, which had been eastbound on McCurdy Road at the time,” explains O’Donaghey. “The force of the collision caused the Honda SUV to overturn.”

Occupants of both vehicles were looked over by paramedics for relatively minor injuries, and have since been released at the scene by the BC Ambulance Service.

“Witnesses told police that the driver of the Chevrolet sedan may have failed to stop for a red light at the intersection, which is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash,” adds O’Donaghey

—-

Updated: 2:20 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash and rollover has stalled traffic at McCurdy Road and Rutland Road North.

Witnesses on scene report an elderly woman driving a silver sedan ran a red light crashing into a blue SUV, triggering it to roll onto its roof.

The driver of the silver sedan was taken to hospital by ambulance, her condition is unknown.

The male driver of the blue SUV is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

Details are limited at this time.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Image: Mackenzie Britton

Image: Mackenzie Britton

Previous story
Famous giant tortoise DNA may hold fountain of youth: UCBO
Next story
Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Just Posted

Another brewery on tap for Kelowna

Wild Ambition Brewery opened last week in Kelowna

Lake Country boy helps feed families in need

Jaymz, 10 and his mother Lisa Daniel are collecting donations for the

Women charged in Central Okanagan Hospice Association theft appear in court

Susan Steen and Melanie Gray are charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000

Okanagan skiers start season in Vernon

West Kelowna Telemark Nordic Club had 30 athletes compete

Update: Two-vehicle crash triggers rollover in Rutland

A SUV landed on its roof after a driver reportedly ran a red light.

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Rikhi family donates $60,000 to Penticton Regional Hospital expansion

Donation made in memory of Raksha Rikhi, a nurse from Summerland

Most Read