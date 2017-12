An SUV was rear-ended by a small sedan Tuesday afternoon in West Kelowna

Traffic backed up on Gellatly Road just after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, following a two vehicle incident.

According to witnesses an SUV was rear-ended by a small sedan.

The driver of the SUV was put on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Emergency crews were on scene clearing the collision for about 30 minutes.

More information to come.