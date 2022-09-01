A two-vehicle crash at Highway 97 and Sexsmith Road sent one vehicle over the median. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in north Kelowna injures driver

One vehicle was sent over the median on the highway

A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic on Highway 97 at Sexsmith Road.

A witness told Capital News that both vehicles were heading southbound on the highway when one struck the other and sent it over the median into the northbound lanes. One driver has minor injuries.

Traffic is currently down to a single lane on Highway 97 northbound at the intersection.

