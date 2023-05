Two vehicles collided on Hollywood Road North, south of the Highway 33 intersection in Rutland on Friday afternoon.

The Kelowna RCMP, emergency services, and fire crews all attended the scene as they helped someone trapped in their car get out of the smashed driver’s side door. The driver doesn’t appear to be hurt.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m.

Traffic isn’t affected in the area.

