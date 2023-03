Traffic is slow at Rutland Road North and McCurdy Road following a two vehicle crash. (Contributed)

Traffic is moving slow at the intersection of Rutland Road North and McCurdy Road following a two vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Police and the fire department are on scene and it’s not known if anyone is injured.

