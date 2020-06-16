Two vehicle crash at Highway 97 and Banks Road

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

A two-vehicle collision is blocking Highway 97 North at Banks Road.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a witness on the scene, a Lexus SUV was attempting to turn left and collided with a Honda.

A southbound lane of Highway 97 and the turning lane of Banks Road is blocked to traffic while emergency crews are on scene.

BC Ambulance is on scene and paramedics are looking over the driver and passenger of the Lexus as well as driver of the Honda.

