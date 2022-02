The accident happened just before 9:00 a.m.

Vehicle involved in accident at Harvey and Burtch avenues (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Burtch Avenue.

Traffic is blocked southbound on Burtch Avenue and the eastbound lane on Hwy 97 is also blocked.

It’s believed up to three people may have minor injuries. The accident happened just before 9:00 a.m.

