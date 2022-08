The crash at Dilworth and Springfield happened around 9:10 a.m.

A two-vehicle crash is affecting the Wednesday morning (Aug. 31) commute near Orchard Park Mall.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road around 9:10 a.m.

One lane is blocked going northbound on Dilworth.

There doesn’t appear to be any injuries on scene and there is no debris on the road.

Fire crews, and emergency services attended the scene.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews put out fireworks-caused blaze in Rutland

READ MORE: New fire chief for North Westside

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna