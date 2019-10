No injuries have been reported on the scene.

A two-vehicle collision is slowing traffic on Harvey Avenue.

The collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. Northbound traffic at Highway 97 and Gordon is closed to just one lane but traffic is reported to be moving slowly in all directions.

No injuries have been reported on the scene.

