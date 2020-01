Harvey is down to two lanes heading east past Dilworth is closed while crews clean up

Two vehicle collision on Harvey Avenue on Jan. 17. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A two-vehicle collision is slowing traffic on Highway 97 headed towards Lake Country.

Collision slows traffic on northbound Harvey Avenue near Dilworth. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/NUXfGeHv0a — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) January 17, 2020

One lane of traffic is closed while crews clean up.

No significant injuries were reported.

