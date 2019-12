The accident has slowed traffic down

The two-vehicle accident happen at Spall Road and Harvey Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

A minor accident this morning at Spall Road and Harvey Avenue is slowing traffic down in the area.

Two vehicles appear to be involved in the accident, which happened shortly before 7 a.m.

Emergency services are on scene.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

