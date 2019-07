No injuries have been reported on the scene

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

A tow truck has arrived on the scene and traffic should begin clearing up in the area.

A two-vehicle collision between a sedan and a recreational vehicle has occurred near Reid’s Corner on Highway 97.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident took place by the turnoff from Highway 97 going southbound on to Alcan Road.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane going south on the highway.

