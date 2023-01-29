Car accident near the intersection of Gordon and Casorso in Kelowna on Jan. 29, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Two vehicle collision greets Kelowna church goers as service ends

One person was taken into an ambulance

Church goers left today’s (Jan. 29) Sunday morning service to find a number of emergency vehicles outside responding to a crash.

Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of Gordon Road and Casorso Road in Kelowna.

One person needed assistance exiting their vehicle and was taken into an ambulance for treatment. Extent of the injuries are unknown.

The crash had all northbound lanes on Gordon closed while only one southbound lane remained open for traffic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



