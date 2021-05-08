Two South Okanagan businesses closed due to COVID-19

The businesses are listed on the Interior Health website

Two businesses in Summerland were closed by Interior Health following exposures of COVID-19.

ArtVine Creative Spaces and Tones Hair Design were both closed on May 5, according to the list of workplace closures on the Interior Health website.

The ArtVine closure is set to last until May 11, and the Tones Hair Design closure ends on May 13.

The Summerland Local Health Area is currently in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the third highest daily rate of new cases per 100,000 in the province.

Three of four schools in the community currently have potential exposures listed on Interior Health’s website.

The health authority is rolling out additional vaccines to the community in an effort to tackle the surge.

Those vaccines will be available for all residents 30 and older in high-transmission neighbourhoods in the health authority’s territory such as Summerland.

The health authority announced the new vaccine availability on May 7 on Twitter. High transmission neighbourhoods include Golden, Summerland and Rutland.

Summerland’s COVID-19 cases rose from 12 a week ago to 28, according to the latest information from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

To register for your vaccination, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register.

