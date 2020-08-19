Two small wildfires spotted west of Graystokes

Seven personnel are currently working in the area, assisted by one helicopter

Two small wildfires have been spotted to the west of Graystokes Provincial Park in the Lees Lake area.

The larger of the two fires is currently estimated at 0.3 hectares in size, while the other is a “spot size” fire.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser said the area the fires are in contains no structures or roads and seven personnel are currently working in the area, assisted by one helicopter.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

