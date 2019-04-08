Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

A wildfire that sparked Sunday afternoon continues to burn near Merritt.

According to the BC Wildfire Service the blaze is suspected to the human caused and is 6 hectares in size. The fire is located near Nooaitch, in the Lower Nicola region.

A second fire also sparked on Sunday near Spences Bridge. This blaze is also believed to be human caused and is .43 hectares in size.

On Monday, closer to Cache Creek another fire was reported. The fire is in the Semlin region and is .01 of a hectare.

More to follow.

